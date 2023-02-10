Shamokin, Pa. — Sporting the wrong emblems, missing vin numbers, and operated by a man with a suspended license, Coal Township Police suspected something was up with a car they had pulled over.

The vehicle sat in the parking lot of Walmart on Jan. 26 at 7:49 p.m. as authorities questioned the operator, Robert Yost. The 37-year-old Shamokin resident attempted to provide insurance for a 2012 Chevrolet, the same logo replaced over the Subaru design on the front and back of the vehicle.

Questioned twice about this, Yost allegedly told Officer Nathan Foust the vehicle was indeed a Chevrolet.

“I then informed Yost that the vehicle was not a Chevrolet and I was clearly looking at the steering wheel marked Subaru,” Foust said.

Yost confessed he was caught and attempted to apologize to Faust.

“Also while conversing with Yost, I observed his three-year-old daughter sitting in the front seat without any seat belt and/or child safety seat,” Foust said.

Allegedly in need of a motor for his Chevrolet, Yost told Foust he purchased the vehicle for $600 from a junkyard. His intentions were to use the motor in the Subaru, according to the affidavit.

While Foust spoke with Yost, he noticed the inspection sticker had been altered, as well.

“It was originally yellow, but was colored with a purple marker which, for that date range, would be a correct color of an Annual Inspection Sticker,” Foust wrote.

Yost allegedly told the officer he got the sticker from a friend.

With several forms of deception located on the vehicle, Yost was told it would be towed, Foust said.

Yost is charged with third-degree felony alteration or destruction of a vehicle and possession/sale/use of display documents to go with five summary offenses. No bail was listed for Yost, who is scheduled to appear before Judge John Gembic on Feb. 28 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

