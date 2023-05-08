Williamsport, Pa. — A property owner allegedly tried to pay his overdue taxes with a fake check from the United State Treasury totaling $150,000.

George Henry Whaley Jr., 61, has been "harassing" the tax office for years because of their attempts to collect Whaley's unpaid property taxes, according to Williamsport City Tax Collector Kevin Mackey. Currently, Whaley owes $2,695 for taxes throughout the city, records show.

In March, Whaley sent an obviously fake check to the tax office to cover his delinquent taxes, according to Officer Benjamin Hitesman of the Williamsport police department. Hitesman took the check, which didn't contain routing or account numbers, to the bank to confirm it was a fraud.

When Hitesman called and questioned Whaley about the check, he allegedly insisted it was real, although he wouldn't say where he got the check. Whaley "simply starting yelling at me over and over that it was a good check." Whaley also insisted the city had to accept it.

Whaley, Campbell Street, has been charged with felony forgery and theft by deception.

Docket sheet

