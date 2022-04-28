Sayre, Pa. —A person might be wishing they just returned a vehicle after court records show they were charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor.

Sayre Borough Police said they responded to a call on the afternoon of April 25 for an individual who wanted to reporte a stolen vehicle. According to an affidavit, Alyssa Jean Werkheiser was given permission to borrow the vehicle, but never returned it despite pleas from the owner.

Police were presented with text messages between the accuser and Werkheiser along with all the proper paperwork that showed proper ownership of the vehicle. PSP Towanda were able to locate the vehicle in the parking lot of Crystal Springs Motel.

Werkheiser was charged with third-degree felony theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property along with second-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Werkheiser was released from custody on April 25 after being charged during a preliminary arraignment with Judge Larry Hurley.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 10.

Docket sheet

