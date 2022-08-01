Williamsport, Pa. — Despite being rehired at his old job, a Williamsport man allegedly continued to receive payments from the Lycoming County Assistance Office.

When investigators with the Office of the State Inspector General were contacted by authorities on May 25, they immediately opened an investigation into the reported payments. That's when they discovered Alex Brown, 33, received a total of $2,329 in benefits from May 1 to Nov. 30 of 2021, despite being employed at Paul G. Enterprises, investigators said.

Brown applied for benefits on Dec. 18 of 2020, according to the affidavit. Shortly after applying for assistance, an employee contacted Brown to go over his reporting duties. During the phone conversation, the employee said Brown was specifically told he had to report any income.

But after Brown was rehired on Jan. 14 of 2021, he failed to report he was working again, court records show.

Brown was charged with third-degree felony fraud during a July 21 preliminary arraignment with Judge Aaron Biichle. Brown posted $10,000 unsecured bail and was released from custody after the arraignment.

He will appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 4 with Judge Biichle.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.