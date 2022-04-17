Mill Hall, Pa. — State Police in Lamar said they received a phone call on April 4 that stated a person registered as a sex offender under Megan’s Law had failed to update their address.

Investigators spoke with several more witnesses and even conducted a search at the suspect’s last known address. According to the report, Sylvester Leroy Young, 48, of Mill Hall is a Tier III offender and required to register address changes under Megan’s Law. Tier III is the most serious classification and offenders remain in the Megan's Law registry for life.

Investigators spoke with a witness on April 11 who allegedly told them Young had moved out of a home near the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Mill Hall on March 16. Young allegedly told the witness he had been staying at several different locations since moving out.

Young was charged with second-degree felony failure to register with PSP and held on $12,000 bail. Young will appear for a preliminary hearing on April 19.

