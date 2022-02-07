Herdon, Pa. —A Herndon woman was charged after she failed to deliver a boxer puppy or return $640 that was used as payment for the animal.

Erica Jo Snyder, 35, was charged with third-degree felony forgery and two misdemeanors. An investigation by State Police in Stonington showed Snyder had received a $260 non-refundable deposit on Nov. 18.

A second payment was given to Snyder, who has an active case against her for bad checks, on Nov. 26 for $640. Snyder informed the buyer the puppy was sick and could not be sold on Dec. 28.

Attempts were made to get the money back without results. According to the report, Snyder told the buyer the money would be refunded at a later date due to financial hardships. The buyer contacted the Attorney General’s Officer and received a response on Jan. 4.

The buyer was shown an email the office received from Snyder that contained a signed bill of sale of the puppy. Authorities said the buyer denied signing the bill and provided the original that was signed.

The Attorney General’s office stated the original contract said if the puppy cannot be cared for it would be returned to the owner and the $250 deposit was non-refundable.

Charges were filed against Snyder through the office of Judge Michael Toomey in Sunbury. A warrant was issued for Snyder.

