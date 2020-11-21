Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is facing an $8.1 billion gap in its annual highway and bridge funding. Federal contributions have remained static despite rising costs, and gas taxes - 74% of PennDOT's funding - rapidly approach obsolescence as vehicles become more fuel-efficient and electric vehicles become more viable.

PennDOT has drafted the PennDOT Pathways program to explore sustainable transportation options, but it needs public input about the plan. Information is accessible here and feedback will be accepted through December 17, 2020.

“A safe and reliable transportation network is critical to quality of life for those who travel throughout our state,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “We take our responsibility as stewards of mobility very seriously, which is why we must explore our options.”

The PennDOT Pathways program is part of an extensive initiative to examine immediate and long-term funding solutions and how they might work in Pennsylvania. Part of this program is the recently-launched Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) study, which will explore highway and bridge maintenance and improvement funding options.

PennDOT encourages the public to review the information posted online about the project. Comments can be submitted directly from the website or through these methods:

Email: PennDOTPathways@pa.gov

Hotline: 717-325-6129

Mail: PA Department of Transportation, Keystone Building, 400 North St., Fifth Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17120