Bellefonte, Pa. — A man allegedly threatened a woman and her family after receiving a trespass letter.

Julian Kenneth Shutak, 32, of Milesburg wrote “how about I come do u [sic] and your family first!” over Facebook Messenger just before 11 p.m. on June 7, according to Spring Township Police. She had informed Shutak he wasn't welcome at her home anymore, the woman said.

Shutak allegedly told the accuser he had a gun and to not play with him, Officer Bryce Greene said.

Shutak bragged to the woman that he could kill his ex-girlfriend and get away with it, according to the complaint. He also allegedly struck the victim’s child with a hot spatula before, she added.

The victim told police she was terrified of Shutak.

He is charged with first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats and harassment. He was released on his own recognizance on June 8.

Shutak is scheduled to appear before Judge Donald Hahn on June 14.

Docket sheet

