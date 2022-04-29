Williamsport, Pa. —A 30-year-old man was charged with first-degree felony drug delivery resulting in death after Williamsport Police said they discovered a deceased woman at the YWCA on March 31, 2020.

Police said two cell phones were located next to the deceased person along with an uncapped hypodermic needle near a property on the 800 block of W 4th Street. According to the affidavit, an investigation into the cell phones helped officers locate conversations with a person they said facilitated the drug sale.

Tyler Albert Moore of Jersey Shore was identified as the man in the conversations and charges were filed on April 28, police said.

“The messages clearly show (deceased) chatting with Tyler Moore who then facilitates a narcotics transaction with (deceased) leading up to (decease’s) death,” wrote Agent Brittany Alexander.

Authorities said an autopsy conducted on the deceased ruled the cause of death as mixed drug toxicity with a mix of fentanyl and buprenorphine.

A court summary shows along with the first-degree felony charge, Moore was also given a third-degree felony charge of criminal use of a communication facility and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Moore was given $250,000 monetary bail during a preliminary arraignment with Judge Christian Frey and incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison.

Docket sheet

