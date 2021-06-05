The worldwide social media platform Facebook is no longer cutting breaks to any political figure these days when it comes to spreading clear disinformation.

Recently, the popular social-networking site altered their indefinite ban of former president Donald J. Trump from their platforms to a suspension which is expected to end on Jan. 7, 2023.

Facebook has said at that point, they will then reevaluate their policies on the issue in order to determine if Trump's presence will continue to be a problem for the company.

It has been mentioned if Trump is eventually re-instated, and ultimately violates the rules again, Facebook will implement a series of sanctions based on on the situation which could potentially lead to an all-out permanent ban.

Facebook's policies are relatively new, however broad. Their logic has been to hold politicians accountable for the same content rules any other user would post.

This is different from past Facebook policies, which historically have shielded elected officials from scrutiny on the factualness of the content they would place for public consumption.