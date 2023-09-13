Untitled design - 1

Social media outlets Facebook, Instagram, Starlink, and other networks have reportedly crashed, according to Downdetector.com

crashed

It appears that other networks experiencing difficulty include Facebook Messenger, Microsoft Teams, Wattpad, Whatsapp, Hubspot and Navy Federal Credit Union. 

What are you experiencing?

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!