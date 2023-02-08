Cleveland, Oh. — For the second week in a row, a member of the Lock Haven University men’s wrestling team was named the Mid-American Conference (MAC) Wrestler of the Week.

Ashton Eyler (Millersburg, Ohio/ Claymont High (Iowa Central CC) picked up his second award this week.

The Haven’s 157-pounder powered his way to a 6-0 record on the week, and has won eight straight bouts to bring his season record to 25-9.

The redshirt senior opened his week with a pin when he jumped all over Bloomsburg's John Reho in the first period. Eyler secured an early takedown and muscled his way into position for the fall at the 2:31 mark. In the Bald Eagles' win over Navy, he put on a show as he rolled to a 15-0 tech fall (5:55) over Devon Deem. Eyler led 4-0 with over two minutes of riding time after one period and he led 9-0 after two, before putting things away quickly in the third.

On Sunday at the Edinboro Open, the Bald Eagle cruised to the crown at 157 pounds behind a 4-0 record including one major decision.

Eyler and The Haven will get back on the mats on Saturday (Feb. 11) with a busy day of road duals. LHU takes on George Mason at 1 p.m. before making the quick turnaround to wrestle at American University at 6 p.m.

