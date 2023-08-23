The world's rarest giraffe was born at a Tennessee Zoo last month.

The giraffe born without spots on July 31 and experts believe she is the only solid-colored giraffe living anywhere on the planet, reported WCYB.

The zoo is asking the public to help name her. On Bright's Zoo Facebook page, they have 4 names to choose from.

The names and their meanings are below:

1. Kipekee - Unique 2. Firali - Unusual or extraordinary 3. Shakiri - She is most beautiful 4. Jamella - One of great beauty

The post will run until Labor Day, Sept. 4. On that day, the zoo will tally up all the votes and announce her name. The baby is now available for viewing at the zoo. She is already 6 feet tall and is thriving under the care of her mother and zoo staff, according to the Facebook post. If you would like to get involved in helping giraffe in the wild, visit Save Giraffes Now.

