Rapho Township — A storage building exploded Wednesday morning in a Lancaster County town, damaging several homes.

An employee at the storage building noticed a smell of propane and saw a heater had fallen from the ceiling. They immediately left the building. Soon after, the propane caught fire and caused a huge explosion, according to WGAL.

The storage building held various equipment like dump trucks, snow plows, and backhoes used for road maintenance. The damage is expected to cost millions of dollars, reported WGAL.

Another building in Rapho Township, which had offices and conference rooms, also suffered significant damage. It is located about 150 feet (46 meters) away from the storage building.

Unfortunately, the explosion caused flying debris that damaged several homes in the area, said WGAL.

The impact of the explosion was felt even by people miles away from the blast. No injuries have been reported.

