Bradford County -- A hydrogen explosion and multiple injuries are being reported at the Global Tungsten & Powders facility in Towanda, Pa. following a dispatch for emergency responders in the morning on April 21.

According to reports from WETM, five victims were transported to surrounding hospitals, including four to Towanda Memorial Hospital and one to Robert Packer Hospital. WETM reports no severe injuries; the hospitalizations were precautionary.

The Towanda State Police was not dispatched to the scene, according to Towanda PSP at 10:48 a.m. on April 21.

Headquartered at the Towanda facility, Global Tungsten & Powders (GTP) Corporation manufactures and supplies tungsten powders and parts across the international West, including Europe, where two other GTP facilities are located.

This is a developing story. The story will be updated with further information.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.