Halloween is quickly approaching. That means many are getting ready to decorate with spooky and festive decorations.

One thing to keep in mind, experts say, is to make sure that the decorations are safe for wildlife and the outdoor ecosystem.

Fake spiderwebs are particularly dangerous for wildlife.

Every year, wildlife hospitals, including WildCare's Wildlife Hospital, treat dozens of patients for entanglement injuries.

“At this time of year, we know that the very next patient admitted could have something spooky or spangly snarled around his body,” Discover WildCare said on their website.

One year, a screech owl got admitted to the hospital after being caught up in the fake webs. Many other birds and wildlife have fallen victim to the decor, according to the website.

“The fake webbing is horribly dangerous for wildlife. Fake spider web decorations kill birds. It's strong enough to snare an owl and takes a terrible toll every October on small birds,” Help Save our Hummingbirds shared on a Facebook post.

“They get tangled up in it and cannot get out, therefore leading to a slow, agonizing death. In warmer climates, flowers may still be blooming, and bees are still out, the fake webbing can be deadly to them too, as well as butterflies and still migrating hummingbirds,” the post added.

Here are more easy ways to help protect wildlife during the Halloween season, according to Discover WilfeCare:

Avoid decorations with loops or closed circles. A foraging animal can inadvertently put his head through a loop or circle and choke himself.

Avoid decorations with small, dangling, edible-looking parts.

Don't leave candy out where wildlife may find it and dispose of all candy wrappers properly.

Carved pumpkins may be attractive to wildlife as food, so properly dispose of them if you don't want post-holiday trick-or-treaters.

Be alert for nocturnal wildlife while trick-or-treating. Avoid cutting across lawns and through brushy areas to avoid accidental encounters with your wild neighbors.

Drivers on Halloween night know to be on the alert for children, but we encourage you to also be aware of wildlife that may be scared out of hiding by all the unusual nighttime activity.

Strings of lights can become snare traps for adult male deer who get them caught in their antlers. Avoid hanging lights or decorations in areas where deer pass.

To learn more, visit discoverwildcare.org.

