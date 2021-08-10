Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman said the 2022 requested rate filings for insurance plans fall under the Affordable Care Act, also known as 'ObamaCare.'

Both individual and small group rate requests would result in a modest statewide average increase, according to Altman's office. Insurers offering plans in the individual market filed rates requesting an average statewide increase of 2.0 percent.

Insurers that currently sell in Pa.'s small group market filed plans requesting an average statewide increase of 4.8 percent.

"Pennsylvania's strong and competitive health insurance market is in a better position than it has ever been before, and as Pennsylvanian'ss maneuver through the aftershocks of COVID-19, the increased affordability and plan options can provide a pathway to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to get covered," said Altman.

"With these increased choices and the continued availability of the increased financial assistance through the American Rescue Plan in 2022, there is no better time to ensure financial protection and peace of mind by securing coverage for you and your family."

According to the state, no county will lose an on-exchange insurer, and 25 counties will gain a new insurer, which will offer coverage through 'Pennie,' Pa.'s health insurance marketplace. Twenty-two counties gained one insurer and three counties gained two insurers.

The insurance department says there will no longer be any counties with only one insurer offering coverage through Pennie in 2022, as every county in Pa. will have at least two insurers offering coverage.

Additionally, some counties will for the first time have six insurers offering coverage.

Pennsylvania also welcomes Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company to the state marketplace for plan year 2022.

Collectively, the increased competition around the state will provide consumers with more options to make the best decision for themselves, as well as their families.

"This administration has worked tirelessly toward educating Pennsylvanians about the importance of health insurance during COVID-19 and beyond," said Altman.

"Providing increased access to affordable comprehensive health coverage was the foundation for the creation of Pennie, the state's health insurance marketplace.

"Currently, nearly 330,000 Pennsylvanians are enrolled in coverage through Pennie," continued Altman.

Approximately 1.3 million Pennsylvanians are currently enrolled in coverage made available by the Affordable Care Act.

"Due to the savings from the American Rescue Plan, 90 percent of Pennie customers are receiving financial assistance, and the amount of financial assistance available has increased by $49 million a month," Altman noted.

According to the Pennsylvania Insurance Department, the state is "committed to thoroughly analyzing the requested rates to ensure they fulfill the guidelines of the department's mission to meet the needs and standards of not being excessive, inadequate or discriminatory."

Following this review, final approved rates will be made public in September.