Union Township -- PennDOT is advising motorists that road maintenance will cause a lane restriction next week on Route 15 northbound and southbound between County Line Road and Winfield in Union Township, Union County.

On Tuesday, March 1, road work crews will be performing maintenance work on Route 15 in both directions. Motorists should expect the right (driving) lane to be closed where work is being performed. Work will be performed during daylight hours.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the work zone.