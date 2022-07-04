Harrisburg Pa. — With nearly 13,000 lives being saved by Narcan, the state house has moved to expand existing Good Samaritan immunity in anticipation of new opioid reversal drugs being authorized by the FDA.

The bill passed with a 200-0 vote.

In 2014, the General Assembly passed Act 139, providing Good Samaritan immunity to those who administer naloxone, commonly known by its trade name, Narcan. “Next generation” opioid reversal drugs will likely soon receive FDA approval. House Bill 2527 would expand Act 139 to include protections for use of the new reversal drugs as well.

Act 139 is meant to allay fears of prosecution for someone that witnesses an overdose by providing immunity from prosecution to those that call 911 in "good faith."

Those who call 911 must provide their full name and location and wait for EMS to arrive to avoid prosecution.

From 2018 to January 2022, the PA Department of Health reports more than 67,000 doses of Narcan have been administered by EMS with still tens of thousands more administered by others. According to the Commission on Crime and Delinquency, these doses saved the lives of nearly 12,700 people.

Its broad distribution comes from the Naloxone for First Responders Program, which started in 2017. The program provides organizations and individuals who may encounter someone overdosing with free kits containing intranasal naloxone doses.

In 2021, an estimated 5,224 Pennsylvanians died because of an opioid overdose per information available at OpenDataPA.

House Bill 2527 now moves to the Senate for consideration.

