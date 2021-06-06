Lewisburg, Pa. – The Lewisburg Farmers’ Market is opening a brand new ‘Neighborhood Biergarten’ outdoors on their property at 499 Fairground Rd in Lewisburg.
Local breweries Rusty Rail Brewing Company and Civil War Cider Co. will be set-up there each Wednesday this summer to offer beverages for sale.
Additionally, there will be lawn games, outdoor seating, and the opportunity to order food from participating market vendors who are located throughout the property.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce (GSVCC) will also be there each Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and are inviting Chamber members to network over lunchtime and experience local farm-to-table grocery shopping all in one place.
“We welcome all who visit the Farmers’ Market to stop on by and visit with Chamber representatives and our Farm-to-Table Sponsor UPMC.” - Chris Berleth, GSVCC Executive Director of Membership and Leadership Susquehanna Valley.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Wednesday, June 9 at 11:00 a.m.