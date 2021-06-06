Lewisburg, Pa. – The Lewisburg Farmers’ Market is opening a brand new ‘Neighborhood Biergarten’ outdoors on their property at 499 Fairground Rd in Lewisburg.

Local breweries Rusty Rail Brewing Company and Civil War Cider Co. will be set-up there each Wednesday this summer to offer beverages for sale.

Additionally, there will be lawn games, outdoor seating, and the opportunity to order food from participating market vendors who are located throughout the property.