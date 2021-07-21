Bloomsburg, Pa. - The Exchange Gallery is inviting all people in the central Susquehanna Valley to submit artwork, and other items, for an exhibition called 'Watermark: A Community Album of the 2011 Flood.'

Following Tropical Storm Lee in Sept., 2011, Bloomsburg got hit with the worst flood in recorded history, a foot and a half higher than Agnes in 1972; at the crest, a quarter of the Town’s four square miles lay under water as much as eight feet deep.

Many other places throughout our region also felt the impact, from Benton and the entire Fishing Creek watershed in the north; to Knoebels and Catawissa in the south; from Wilkes-Barre and Shickshinny in the east; to Danville and Northumberland in the west.

Exchange said that if you lived through the flood and have memories of it, perhaps you also have photos that you made, or newspaper clippings that you saved; perhaps you have items that you salvaged when the water receded – waterlogged photo albums or books or other items dear to you – and perhaps you have photos and other items that show how we recovered from the disaster, demonstrating the resilience of our community.

Perhaps you have even made artwork – paintings or drawings or even poetry – based on your experience?

Whatever you have – as long as it fits through the front door – the Exchange Gallery at 24 East Main St., Bloomsburg, offers you an opportunity to display and share it with your friends and neighbors.

“Watermark” will run at the Gallery beginning on Aug. 2nd; a reception at the Gallery on the last day of the show, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Fri., Sept. 10, and will mark the tenth anniversary (plus one day) of the flood’s crest.

You may choose to have your work for sale. Every artist receives eighty percent of the sale price of her/his piece, with the remaining twenty percent going towards the non-profit Gallery’s upkeep.

You may bring work for “Watermark” to the Gallery during the week of July 26th through 31st, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The Exchange Gallery welcome visitors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays and varying hours; on Tuesdays through Thursdays; and the occasional Saturday.

Throughout the year, the Exchange Gallery encourages participation by artists of all ages and levels of experience in open-call themed shows.

In more than seven years since the Gallery opened its storefront location on Main St. in Bloomsburg, more than seven hundred people have exhibited in more than sixty shows.

From Bloomsburg University art professors, to preschool children, and everyone in between; they have come from more than a dozen central Pennsylvania counties, elsewhere across the state, more than half a dozen other states, and South America, Africa, Asia, and Europe.

For the complete 2021 Gallery schedule, and let your artist friends know about it too! The Exchange Gallery looks forward to seeing your artwork here, and theirs.

For more information about The Exchange, or Facebook, or call 570-317-2596.