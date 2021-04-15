Williamsport, Pa. – All felony charges against ex-Williamsport Police officer Eric B. Derr were bound over for court today by Union County Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Rowe. Derr's case now advances to the Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas.

"I'm going to hold all 28 counts to be tried presumably in Lycoming County although probably not by a Lycoming County judge," Rowe said at Derr's preliminary hearing.

Derr, 36, of Cogan Station, is accused by the Pa. Attorney General's Office of running unauthorized JNET searches on 26 different women between 2015 and 2020.

The felonies held today by Rowe previously were dismissed by Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Allen P. Page III on Feb. 9. The Pa. Attorney General's Office re-filed the charges against Derr in a new criminal complaint on Feb. 25.

Derr's attorney Robert Hoffa said today that the Commonwealth "put sex things in" the newest complaint that were irrelevant. Hoffa took specific issue with the Commonwealth's mention that Derr allegedly kissed another woman at his own wedding reception.

"Are we just trying to make Derr look bad?" Hoffa asked.

The affiant, Special Agent David Scicchitano, told Hoffa that he only changed grammar in the new complaint and that the other item was relevant to show that Derr "was pursuing other women."

The 26 women allegedly searched for by Derr were his coworkers or their associates: paramours, wives or fiances of coworkers, Williamsport Police Agent Jason Bolt testified today. Bolt alleged that Derr ran "somewhere in the realm of 50 or more" unauthorized queries.

"I mean there's a lot," Bolt said of the queries.

Bolt began an internal investigation into Derr after a complaint was filed with the Williamsport Police against Derr in early 2020. The complaint claimed Derr used his police database privileges to access information about a family member while at the beach in 2015.

Derr's former sister-in-law Billie Strickler testified today that Derr "looked up" her aunt's driver's license information on June 14, 2015, while on a family vacation in North Carolina. Bolt testified that Derr's JNET history showed a corresponding search for the individual on that date.

As part of his internal investigation, Bolt said he requested five years' worth of Eric Derr's search queriers from Williamsport's JNET administrator Tammy Sanzo. He said he used the records to look for searches that may not be official uses.

"The ones that stood out obviously were spouses of other officers, persons who work within law enforcement or its peripheries, such as courthouse personnel," Bolt said.

He then cross-referenced the searches to Derr's work schedule to see if they were run for legitimate reasons such as a traffic stop or formal investigation. Bolt said he also looked for names that were run multiple times over multiple dates, such as specific females not associated with any active investigations.

"I was looking for patterns of use that did not fall within what we believe to be official use," Bolt said.

Bolt compiled that data into a spreadsheet - one of six Commonwealth exhibits introduced today by Assistant Attorney General Rebecca Elo. Other exhibits included Derr's JNET user agreements. Through her questioning of Bolt, Elo established that access to JNET is only possible through an authorized user name and password.

Hoffa argued that searches are "run but a user name, not a defendant."

"If I'm in a patrol car and I have somebody with me, would it be unusual or uncommon for my cohort to use my JNET?" Hoffa asked Bolt on cross-examination.

Bolt acknowledged that it wouldn't be unusual to have one person signed on and another person making requests through the search engine – although officially that shouldn't be done.

"In fact you've done that when you were with Kontz?" Hoffa asked, referring to former Williamsport officer Raymond O. Kontz III, who used to work with Bolt in the criminal investigations unit.

"No," Bolt said, denying Hoffa's allegation. Bolt added that back when he worked with Kontz they only had the kind of cell phones that flip open.

The final exhibit introduced today by the Commonwealth was a bar graph showing the names of each individual and the number of times Derr allegedly searched for them via JNET.

Hoffa argued through his line of questioning Bolt that even off-duty searches could be run for official purposes, such as seeing someone driving a vehicle known to be charged with driving under a suspended license.

"If it's an official investigation I'd have to ask why that person is running her on their off time," Bolt replied. "I would do that when I would come back into work or I would call county and ask them to run it."

After hearing the testimony, Judge Rowe determined that the Commonwealth established their prima facie case against Derr. With Rowe's decision, Derr's case now advances to the Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas.

Derr is scheduled for a formal arraignment on May 3 although the judge for that has not yet been selected, Rowe indicated.

