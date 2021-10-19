Williamsport, Pa. -- Ex-Williamsport City police officer Eric Derr was back in court Tuesday to argue an omnibus motion before Sr. Judge Klementik.

Derr has been charged with 28 felonies in connection to his alleged improper use of the police’s JNET system, through which he is accused of running 93 illegitimate searches of 28 different women from June of 2015 through December of 2019.

Today’s motion centered around whether or not Derr “exceeded his authority” in terms of his use of the JNET system. The defense referred to a recent Supreme Court ruling supporting their claim that Derr, as a Cty police officer, was permitted to use the JNET system. Therefore, his actions were not illegal.

The Commonwealth argued that officers are permitted to use the JNET system only for reasons of law enforcement.

Another motion centered around whether or not a police officer was deemed a “public employee.” If Derr is deemed not to be public employee, the statute of limitations may be expired.

Additional motions to dismiss three misdemeanor charges related to a retail theft, including falsifying police reports, tampering with records, and intentional obstruction of justice. The defense claims that while information was missing from the police report, there is no evidence that the report was falsified or that the omission of information was even intentional.

A ruling by Sr. Judge Klementik on these matters is expected in the coming weeks.

According to court documents, Derr is due in court on December 14, 2021 for a criminal pre-trial.

