Williamsport, Pa. – The attorney for a former trooper accused of criminal misconduct claims her client's Constitutional rights were violated by the Pennsylvania State Police.

"Any statements extracted from Defendant were given by him against his will and involuntarily because of the coercive tactics of the Pennsylvania State Police Officers and the other surrounding circumstances of his interrogation," attorney Rachel Annie Wiest Benner wrote in a recent omnibus motion.

Benner represents Johnathan B. Buynak, 38, of Hughesville, who previously was stationed as a trooper at the PSP Montoursville barracks.

Buynak was suspended last year after being accused by PSP Internal Affairs Division of obstructing an investigation into his female friend Amanda Fenderson's alleged criminal activity. In a second set of charges, Buynak is accused of impersonating a public servant to obtain money from Thomas Dykstra, a friend of Fenderson's.

Benner wants the court to suppress Buynak's statements made during the time he was employed by the Pennsylvania State Police until the time he was charged.

Benner argues that Buynak's fellow state police officers failed to Mirandize him prior to questioning.

"Any evidence...was obtained in derogation of the Defendant's rights under the Pennsylvania and United States Constitutions, including but not limited to his right to be notified of the right to remain silent, the right to legal counsel, the right against self-incrimination, and the right to due process under the law," Benner wrote.

Benner also asked the court to consolidate Buynak's two pending criminal cases into one, "in an effort to conserve judicial economy."

Arguments on Benner's motions are scheduled for the courtroom of President Judge Nancy L. Butts, of the Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas, on Feb. 12.

