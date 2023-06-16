Williamsport, Pa. — Sentencing for an ex-Marine accused of robbing a local sub shop took place Tuesday this week.

Kenneth Robert Gough, 42, of Williamsport pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery earlier this year. It is a first-degree felony.

As part of his plea deal, Gough was sentenced to 2-15 years for the first count and 2-10 on the second robbery count. The total of 4-25 years will run concurrently to a sentence for 36 months to 20 years in Union County. That is also for robbery.

Gough, who was dishonorably discharged from the Marine Corp, was also ordered to pay $1,491 in restitution to Jersey Mike’s.

He was credited with 617 days served, giving him 305 days of incarceration before becoming eligible for supervised release.

“I’m very sorry for everything that happened,” Gough told Judge Nancy Butts.

Gough’s defense attorney claimed the ex-Marine had been put on medication for PTSD when the incidents occurred. He was also self-medicating with alcohol and medical marijuana.

