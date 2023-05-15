Bloomsburg, Pa. — A spurned ex-boyfriend threatened to post illicit photos and videos of a woman and get her fired from her job, according to police.

Merek William Hronowski, 36, sent 60 text messages in a single day to his ex-girlfriend on April 20, said Bloomsburg Officer Ken Auchter.

In the messages, which began at midnight and continued through 7 a.m., Hronowski threatened to release photos and videos of his former girlfriend online, Auchter said. He also claimed he would get her fired from her job, and repeatedly sent profanity-riddled rants, charges say.

Hronowski was charged with misdemeanor harassment. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 13 at 9 a.m. at District Judge Russell Lawton's office

