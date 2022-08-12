Williamsport, Pa. — Video provided by Kohl’s Department Store showed a former employee taking significant amounts of cash from a register on four different occasions.

The footage allegedly showed Morgan Elizabeth McDermott removing several hundred dollars on June 13, 14, 17, and 20. The 19-year-old McDermott took $2,733 over the course of four thefts, Officer Charles Schwab wrote.

The affidavit details all four incidents that included McDermott removing $758, $420, $700, and $854 over the five-day period in June. Schwab was provided documents from Kohl’s Loss Prevention that showed McDermott admitted to the theft.

McDermott was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property during an Aug. 2 preliminary hearing. Both are third-degree felony charges.

McDermott will appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on Aug. 11 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

