Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man is dealing with the aftermath of sending sexually explicit photographs to his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend.

In a self-admitted fit of jealously, Jordan Zane Bickel, 22, of Williamsport sent the photographs and videos over Instagram on Feb. 24, police said. Bickel allegedly sent the images while his ex was speaking with her current boyfriend over FaceTime.

The woman said she was 17 years old when the videos were recorded and photos taken, according to the report. She'd been in a consensual relationship with Bickel, who was then 18.

Bickel admitted to state police during a Sept. 10 interview that he contacted the accuser’s boyfriend, according to an affidavit.

Bickel allegedly became upset when his former girlfriend rejected his pleas to take him back, police said. Bickel told Trooper Matthew Miller he then sent the trove of videos and photographs to the accuser’s new boyfriend, according to the affidavit.

Bickel said he knew the woman, who is now an adult, was a minor when the videos and pictures were taken.

Bickel was charged with 36 counts of first-degree felony photograph/film computer sex act, 24 counts of knowingly depicts sex act on a computer, 36 counts of child pornography, 36 counts of unlawful contact with a minor, and 10 counts of criminal use of a communication facility. He was also charged with five counts of second-degree felony dissemination of child sex acts and unlawful dissemination of intimate image.

Bickel posted $50,000 monetary bail through a bondsman and was released from custody on Oct. 3. He will face Judge Gary Whiteman on Oct. 24 for a preliminary hearing on the charges.

Docket sheet

