Williamsport, Pa. — A 34-year-old man was charged after he strangled his stepdaughter's ex-boyfriend to the point his face turned purple, police say.

An argument between John Steward Leach, 34, of Thompsontown and his stepdaughter’s ex-boyfriend on Feb. 24 escalated and eventually turned physical, Officer Charles Schwab of the Williamsport Police Department said. Schwab spoke with the accuser and a witness at approximately 7 p.m. after authorities were contacted.

Leach grabbed the man by throat and closed his hands, choking the ex-boyfriend with enough pressure to cut off his breathing, the witness said. Police also saw red marks consistent with finger impressions on the side of the accuser's throat.

Leach is charged with second-degree misdemeanor strangulation, according to court documents. No bail is listed for Leach, who is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on April 27 for a preliminary hearing.

