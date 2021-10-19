Williamsport, Pa. -- During a City Council finance committee meeting on Tuesday, RKL, the accounting and business consulting firm hired to perform an audit on River Valley Transit financials, revealed to the committee they found inconsistencies in the budget from July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020.

RKL issued an "adverse opinion" in their audit regarding the balances on the financial statements, assets owed, and liabilities related to RVT. A red flag: transit authorities should not carry debt, as their funding comes from Federal Transit Authority and PennDOT grants. RVT is currently carrying a debt near $11 million, according to RKL.

"We found numbers we can't quite get comfortable with," said RKL's Mark Zettlemoyer in his presentation to the city's finance committee. "When we look at capital assets, RVT was buying numerous capital assets they appeared to be using funds that weren't transit-related," Zettlemoyer said.

River Valley Transit uses Act 44 funds from the State Department of Transportation (PennDOT) for many of their operations. "When you incur costs, the grants are deemed earned and comes off of liabilities and is recorded as revenue," Zettlemoyer said. "There were a number of expenses particularly early on in the year that weren't related to public transportation that were charged [to Act 44].

Bottom line, PennDOT could call those funds back, should they choose, he said.

In addition to the irreconcilable Act 44 expenditures, RKL found other issues "difficult to sort out." Pension allocations, unearned revenue, long-term debt were among the inconsistencies.

Zettlemoyer pointed out expenditures related to the purchase of vans through the Endless Mountain Transportation Authority (EMTA), where RVT wrote checks to EMTA in the amount of $65,000, but showed a reimbursement in the amount of $550,000.

"It seems to be some kind of a shell game," said Zettlemoyer, suggesting deceptive or evasive record-keeping.

"RVT could have requested a grant from the FTA or PennDOT related to those vans," said Zettlemoyer. "We don't know why that approach was taken."

City Council finance committee members Adam Yoder, Bonnie Katz, and Chairwoman Liz Miele immediately fired out questions of how to keep these kinds of inconsistencies from happening in the future.

Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter expressed to finance committee members that the City is operating in a "drastically different" fashion, opening new accounts specific to grants as opposed to having one general account. Additionally, the committee discussed an RVT oversight committee that would meet twice a month, and the implementation of financial and human resource software for greater transparency.

"Today’s audit is the first step to give me a baseline accounting of our financials," Slaughter said in a statement after the meeting. "We are still waiting for the 2020-21 RVT audit as well as the 2019 and 2020 City audits which are currently being completed. As we move into the upcoming budget sessions, we need an accurate accounting of our finances to produce a budget. Budgets have to be based on actual facts and not guesses, which these audits will provide."

"The separation of powers has been a huge issue in the last decade between RVT and the city," said Miele.

Just days after taking office, Slaughter terminated long-time Director of Finance William E. Nichols Jr., who had worked for the city for more than 40 years. Nichols also managed River Valley Transit.

Slaughter said he became aware of discrepancies in the city’s finances while serving on City Council and, shortly after becoming mayor, he sent a report to Lycoming County District Attorney Ryan Gardner. Gardner subsequently sent the report to Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office.

While the outcome of the AG's investigation into misappropriation of funds has not been made public, allegations continue to surface regarding Nichols’ handling of state and federal grant funds during his time with the city.

The findings within RKL's audit of RVT would hold up such allegations.

RKL suggested establishing a fraud hotline for staff. "Staff didn't know how or who to report to," said Zettlemoyer. "If there were checks and balances, management could override the controls and push transactions through as they saw fit."

The audit won't be available to the public until after it is voted on by council, which should happen during their Thursday public meeting.

"These findings are alarming, but not surprising," said Slaughter. "These are the financial issues I've been dealing with since I took over as mayor. The misallocation and misappropriation of taxpayer money by the previous administration is completely unacceptable," he said.