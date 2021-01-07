Lewisburg, Pa. – Malcom Mar Fan, MD, Hospitalist, has been named Medical Director of the Hospitalist Group at Evangelical Community Hospital. In this role, Dr. Mar Fan provides operational oversight of the Hospitalist program.

Hospitalists are physicians who focus primarily on providing quality medical care to hospitalized patients. They strive to communicate regularly with the patient, their family, their primary care physician, and any necessary specialists to provide coordinated treatment.

Dr. Mar Fan has served as a Hospitalist at Evangelical since 2014. During his time at Evangelical, Dr. Mar Fan has served on the Peri-operative Glucose Management Committee, the Informatics Committee for Inpatient and Outpatient Electronic Health Records, and as a liaison for the Hospitalist Group and Information Services.

Dr. Mar Fan received his Medical Degree from the Howard University College of Medicine, Washington D.C., and completed his Internal Medicine Residency at Albert Einstein Medical Center, Philadelphia. Dr. Mar Fan earned his Internal Medicine Certification from the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM).