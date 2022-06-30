Lewisburg, Pa. — After months of negotiations and planning, Evangelical Community Hospital has closed on the purchase of the Susquehanna Valley Mall facility at 21 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive.

The Hospital will move SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical and the Selinsgrove Imaging Center from the facility at 21 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive to the leased space adjacent to the Family Practice Center and Geisinger offices in the former Sears store at the mall.

For the time being, SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical’s Selinsgrove practice, the Hospital’s Selinsgrove Imaging Center, and Physical Therapy of Evangelical will remain at their current locations at the mall.

Family Practice Center, PC will be moving the practice of Charles C. Pagana, MD; Charles M. Pagana II, MD; and James D. Pagana, MD to the Susquehanna Valley Mall in late July. The practice of Matthew J. McClure, DO, and Anne B. Ivie, MD will remain at the 21 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive location.

Corbin Audiology and Hearing Aid Center will be moving to a new location in July.

“As we announced in March, the purchase of this property is connected to our expansion of services into leased space in the Susquehanna Valley Mall,” said Kendra Aucker, President and CEO, Evangelical Community Hospital.

Long-term plans for the property at 21 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Selinsgrove, will be finalized after the imaging and orthopaedic practices are relocated to the mall in 2023.

“The leased space in the mall provides convenient access for patients needing orthopaedic care or imaging services, particularly those already seeking other healthcare services at that location,” added Aucker. “The location along Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive affords us a fantastic opportunity to provide expanded access to a variety of specialty practices and services in the region.”

“It’s important for our patients to know that the providers they’ve come to trust as their partners in health and wellness will remain in the Selinsgrove area,” said Ben Williard, CPA, MBA, Chief Financial Officer, Family Practice Center. “The sale of the building will not change that.”

