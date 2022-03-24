Lewisburg, Pa. — Evangelical Community Hospital has entered into negotiations with Family Practice Center, PC to move services into the Susquehanna Valley Mall and purchase the facility at 21 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive.

The Hospital will move SUN Orthopaedics of Evangelical and the Selinsgrove Imaging Center from the facility at 21 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive to the leased space adjacent to the Family Practice Center and Geisinger offices in the former Sears store at the mall.

Plans for the property at 21 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive will not be finalized until the Imaging and Orthopaedic practices are moved into the new mall location.

The Family Practice Center offices at 21 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive will remain at the location for the foreseeable future.

“We are excited about the opportunities these projects present for our patients in the Selinsgrove area,” said Kendra Aucker, President and CEO, Evangelical Community Hospital. “The leased space in the mall provides convenient access for patients needing orthopaedic care or imaging services, particularly those already seeking other healthcare services at that location. And, the location along Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive affords us a fantastic opportunity to provide expanded access to a variety of specialty practices and services in the region.”

“We are pleased to welcome Evangelical’s Orthopaedic and Imaging practices into the healthcare space we’ve constructed at the Susquehanna Valley Mall,” said Ben Williard, CPA, MBA, Chief Financial Officer, Family Practice Center. “This kind of collaborative effort enhances care for the entire region and benefits everyone.”

Design work for the new spaces in the mall is progressing. The offices are expected to open to patients in early 2023. Plans for the property at 21 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive will not be finalized until the Imaging and Orthopaedic practices are moved to the new location.



