Lewisburg, Pa. -- Evangelical Community Hospital hosted the 34th annual Golf Classic on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club. Despite the obstacles in hosting an event this year, 188 golfers participated and raised $43,000 after expenses for Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services.

Awards were given to the top three teams in the morning and afternoon flights.

Morning winners were:

First flight – Keystone Communications, Purdy Insurance, and Bucknell University

Second flight - Quandel Construction Group, RCM&D Insurance, and Cornerstone Advisors

Afternoon winners were:

First flight – Mifflinburg Bank & Trust team 1, the Conner foursome, and W&L Subaru-Nissan-Collision Center

Second flight - Mifflinburg Bank & Trust team 2, Weis Markets, and Geisinger

Held annually, the Golf Classic raises funds for life-sustaining treatments performed by trained paramedics and emergency medical technicians at the scene of an emergency. These emergency responders also provide vital patient information to Emergency Department personnel before the patient arrives at the Hospital.

ERMMS staff answer over 12,000 calls per year with 50 percent of those being medical emergencies, 40 percent being trauma, and 10 percent classified as other. All ERMMS paramedics are nationally registered and cover territories in Lewisburg, Watsontown, Mifflinburg, White Deer Township, Milton, Middleburg, New Columbia, and the surrounding areas.

The COVID-19 pandemic saw an increased amount of calls for ERMMS, with higher sensitivity to the spread of infectious disease. Even greater precautions were in place for each and every call and the need for personal protective and specialized equipment to keep both staff and patients safe increased at an alarming rate.

This year’s golf event raised funds through registration, featured on-the-course contests, and sponsorships from individuals and businesses.

Contest winners were:

Randy Smith and Jim Holtzapple got closest to the pin

Jamie Gessner and Kendra Aucker were closest to the line

Justin Geedy, Mike Asche, Jamie Gessner, and Kendra Aucker had the longest drive

Darren Laubach, Aaron Barner, and Greg Zeh won the putting contest

Quandel Construction Group, Inc., served as the main sponsor of this year’s Golf Classic.

“Over the years, this annual event has raised nearly $1,037,000,” said Donna Schuck, Associate Vice President/Chief Development Officer at Evangelical. “We are extremely grateful to the sponsors, participants, and donors whose contributions make the tournament a great success; this event is about more than just a day on the golf course, it’s about providing necessary funds to support lifesaving services.”

Anyone wishing to make a donation to Evangelical Community Hospital’s vital programs should contact the Development Office at (570) 522-2685 or visit www.evanhospital.com/support.

Evangelical Community Hospital is licensed to accommodate 132 overnight patients, 12 acute rehab patients, and 18 bassinets. The Hospital serves residents throughout the Central Susquehanna Valley, including those living in Snyder, Union, Northumberland, and Lycoming counties.