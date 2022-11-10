A proposed fly ash transfer facility in Milton is no longer on the table following a contentious Milton Borough Council meeting on Wednesday evening.

The applicant, David Damaghi of Mr. Milton LLC, withdrew the application for a fly ash facility at the ACF Industries property during a conditional use hearing of Milton Borough Council.

Damaghi also applied for other uses of the facility, including as a bus terminal and as a solar panel distribution center.

Related reading: New use for vacant property in Milton sparks debate

The decision to withdraw came after Doug Diehl, Milton Borough Code Officer, noted a restriction from DEP: “Lisa Houser from DEP has indicated that this [fly ash] site would not be permitted in this location,” Diehl said.

After back-and-forth discussion on accountability for potential environmental damage, Damaghi agreed to withdraw.

Solicitor J. Michael Wiley, McCormick Law Firm, presented the stance of the community on the issue. "The community as a whole is looking for you to be successful with positive uses. But I think the concern here is the nature of this particular use," Wiley said, in reference to a fly ash facility.

Many members of the public were in attendance, poised to speak out on the fly ash facility application. However, Damaghi withdrew the application before public comment could be opened for that item.

Earlier public comments on the bus terminal expressed concerns about the fly ash facility, but were re-directed; comments were only supposed to reference the bus application at the time.

Local business owners, Nicole Will and Jeremy Gordon, The Two Owls, weighed in on the decision to withdraw: "We care about business and job creation, but not at the cost of the health of the community. We hope that there will be other companies that are interested in investing in Milton and bringing this community something of value."

"Mr. Damaghi said he wants the property to be the center of Milton, we hope he truly means this. He mentioned Roller Derby and batting cages, and we think sports and entertainment would be an amazing addition to the town."

Borough Council has up to 45 days to issue a decision on the remaining applications.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.