Sunbury, Pa. — A man allegedly attempted to console the stabbing victim as he assured them the intended target was another person in the residence.

Keigan Reinard, 18, of Sunbury allegedly held a fork as he threatened residents in the home on the 1200 block of Hillside Drive in Upper Augusta Township on the afternoon of May 24. Police said an argument started when Reinard thought people were picking on him about going to the YMCA.

Reinard allegedly stabbed the person in the hand during a struggle inside the home. Reinard allegedly claimed he was not trying to hurt the person.

During an interview with authorities, Reinard told police he wanted to stab both people at the residence. Reinard allegedly claimed they were "running their mouths."

Reinard was charged with first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats and simple assault in addition to two summary charges of harassment and disorderly conduct.

Docket sheet

