Washington D.C. — The Food and Drug Administration says a product promoted to boost energy has been found to contain a drug hidden ingredient and might pose a significant health risk.

MANNERS Energy Boost contains tadalafil, the active ingredient in the FDA-approved prescription drug Cialis, used to treat erectile dysfunction. Immediate public notifications are issued when FDA testing finds that a product contains active drug ingredients not listed on the product labels, possibly including ingredients found in prescription drugs.

These products might cause potentially serious side effects and might interact with medications or dietary supplements a consumer is taking. Consumers should use caution when considering purchasing these types of products.

FDA's Health Fraud Product Database includes only a small fraction of the potentially dangerous products marketed to consumers online and in stores. Even if a product is not included in this list, consumers should exercise caution before using these types of products.

