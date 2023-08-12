Williamsport, Pa. — A witness recanted statements about a man throwing an infant into the middle of the street, which led to some of his charges being withdrawn.

Despite initially telling police Kadeem Montez Middleton threw a three-month-old in a car seat into the middle of Market Street, the victim changed her mind, according to statements made at Thursday’s hearing.

Middleton allegedly threw the woman down, causing a laceration on her leg. Two Williamsport police officers testified to seeing the injury and Middleton yelling at the victim on the night of July 17.

The 30-year-old Middleton, who has an active case in Lycoming County for drug dealing, left the courthouse after having charges of recklessly endangering another person and child endangerment withdrawn. The endangerment charge was graded as a felony.

Charges of simple assault, harassment, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct were bound over for trial.

Middleton, who was released on $100,000 unsecured bail, is scheduled to appear before Judge Ryan Tira at the end of the month for a formal arraignment.

