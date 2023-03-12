Reprinted from Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper.

Riverkeeper note: This column is written by Riverkeeper John Zaktansky in reference to the Encina project proposed along the Susquehanna River's North Branch between Northumberland and Danville.

Many years ago, my wife and I lived in a neat remote cottage-like rental home in the woods. For an outdoors lover, you couldn't ask for a better location. The home was attached to a second home, which was rented by a very nice older lady for the first six months or so.

Unfortunately, her health deteriorated, and she moved into a nursing home. Our landlord rented the home to someone new — a heavy smoker. The constant aroma of cigarette smoke wafting through the walls triggered a variety of health issues for my wife. We spoke with the landlord (who allegedly had a strict no-smoking policy), but she wound up siding with the new tenant and we ultimately had to move.

This scenario, for some reason, has popped into my mind quite often while researching the proposed Encina plastics plant.

The concept of recycling plastic on the surface offers some allure. The science nerd part of me has been intrigued by the chemistry of what is suggested and if it is doable on such a large scale.

The environmental steward side of my Riverkeeper role, however, causes me to be more cautious. Like a tenant about to get a new neighbor, I find myself more anxious than ever to vet the company, its plan and its process. To question things like what 450,000 tons of plastic (what they plan to process at the plant per year) truly looks like on a volume and per-day basis. To look at all aspects of various chemicals and compounds they are using and creating and eventually transporting along the river basin.

Skepticism isn't some naive attempt to derail the project before it begins, but more a defense mechanism. Asking questions is a necessary process for gathering info and filling in the gaps. Our association has a track record of trying to work with companies and other groups to figure out their pollution problems. Proactively addressing concerns hopefully leaves us with less regrets later. So, we developed a survey and asked the public for feedback, posting it on our blog on Feb. 16 and sharing it out via various social media channels. The column and survey were developed around potential environmental threats — a theme lacking in other limited media coverage the project has received over the past year. The post has attracted quite a bit of attention. To date, 186 people have taken the time to complete the survey, and there has been an overwhelming theme in these responses about a lack of public knowledge about the project. Of the 186 responses, 136 (73.1%) rate concern over the potential environmental impact of the project a 10 out of 10. Those that rate it an eight or higher out of 10 jumps to 167 (89.9%). A total of 63.2% stated that they are against the project continuing. Another 31.9% are still gathering info before making a decision. Out of the 186 surveys, 133 of them had at least one question they'd like to ask Encina — most of those had multiple questions. I spoke last week on Monday (Feb. 27) with Sheida Sahandy, chief sustainability officer and counsel for Encina. We talked about some of the questions I had as well as a few from the surveys. We ran out of time to address them all, so I sent her a list that covered most of the questions from the surveys received in one way or another. Sheida recently responded with answers to these questions, encouraging us to share them out with our members and followers. We appreciate the open dialogue and the opportunity to share these responses — questions and transparency via answers is a valuable tool in assessing potential threats and proactively working toward a common goal of what is best for our river and the communities it flows through. Please note that each question (as asked by me or our surveys) and Encina's responses (via Sheida) are complete and un-altered. These responses do lead to a few additional questions for me personally, which I will relay to Sheida and will include in a future update. If you have additional questions concerning this project, please use the form below.

Find the question and answer dialogue with Encina here.

Sheida Sahandy, Chief Sustainability Officer, Encina. offered the following response to Zaktansky's column:

"Our team is committed to having a transparent and honest discussion with the community and advancing the shared goal of protecting the health of the environment and the safety of the public as the highest priority. We appreciate the opportunity to address misinformation and provide accurate responses to questions from the community through avenues like this and our recent community question and answer session.

We are confident that if a representative cross-section of the community was to be surveyed, we would see more accurate results that demonstrate the strong continued support we have received since we first announced our $1.1 billion project last year. We remain committed to advancing our circular manufacturing facility project in Point Township and are excited to advance our solution that helps reduce waste, allows us to keep using plastics for critical uses, reduces reliance on new petroleum, and brings well-paying jobs and tax revenue to the community."

