Williamsport, Pa. – An aggravated assault charge was filed against a Williamsport woman after she allegedly punched a UPMC Susquehanna EMT.

Williamsport Bureau of Police Officer Gino Caschera alleges that Christina L. Wagoner, 41, struck a female EMT for UPMC Susquehanna Health at 700 High Street, Williamsport, on Oct. 5.

The alleged assault occurred while Wagoner was in an ambulance and being transported to the hospital, according to Caschera's Dec. 8 criminal complaint.

"Wagoner was irate and through multiple punches at [the EMT], but only one made contact with her collar bone. I observed redness on [the EMT's] collar bone," Caschera said.

Wagoner was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count of simple assault.