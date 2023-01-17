Shamokin, Pa. — A caregiver for a special needs child was so drunk during her shift, EMS had to be called in order to wake her, police say.

Caitlin Ilene Bitler, 33, of Shamokin allegedly consumed eight double shots of alcohol while on gabapentin, lithium, and chlorhexidine, according to an affidavit. When the parents came home shortly before midnight on Oct. 28, they discovered Bitler unresponsive inside the juvenile’s room, police said.

Home surveillance video showed Bitler left the home several times throughout the shift, according to the affidavit. Bitler was seen talking to neighbors and sitting outside the home as the five-year-old sat unattended in a wheelchair inside.

Bitler went back into the home and started to roll around on the floor in front of the child. At one point, it appeared she struck her head and passed out for several minutes, Shamokin Police Officer Benjamin Busko said.

After regaining consciousness, Bitler flushed the juvenile’s feeding tube, a process authorities said takes about five minutes. Bitler could been seen completing the task in less than a minute on the video, police said.

Bitler then turned her back on the child after unstrapping him from his wheelchair. During an interview with police, the parents said their child should never be unhooked from his chair without complete supervision.

Bitler removed the child and carried him upstairs while staggering and bouncing off the wall, Busko said. She set the child down on his bed before she passed out.

According to the parents, their child should not be laid down for at least 30 minutes after changing the feeding tube due to the chance of vomiting. The child has a history of vomiting, according to the affidavit.

Two other juveniles, ages 12 and 3, were home at the time of the incident.

Bitler said she consumed a shot with her medication, but didn’t remember anything after that from the night, during an interview with police on Nov. 29. Bitler said she was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, bipolar, and depression, Busko said.

Bitler was charged with a count of second-degree felony endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangering another person.

No bail was listed for Bitler, who is scheduled to appear before Judge John Gembic on Feb. 7 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.