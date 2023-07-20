Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County commissioners addressed an issue during Thursday's meeting concerning three cats who have been living at the Lycoming County Landfill office for the past five years.

In a Facebook post that currently has over 280 shares and 113 comments, a Lycoming County Landfill employee raised concerns about the fate of three beloved office cats: Mr. Dozer, Miss Ruby Sue, and Mr. Meep.

Jessica DiBartolomeo, the author of the post, stated: “These cats have lived at the Lycoming County Landfill for almost 5 years. They are very well taken care of thru employee donations at the landfill. We first got the these kitties that were abandoned. Why all of a sudden are they being booted?”

Following the post, around 40 emails opposing the cats' removal poured into the commissioners' inbox.

Commissioner Richard Mirabito highlighted the challenges faced by a public facility that also serves as a place of employment.

“We all love pets. We all love cats. We all love dogs, and any other pets. The problem is that we are also a public facility that is a place of employment,” said Mirabito.

He shared that the decision to evict the cats was made after learning that an employee at the landfill had a "severe" allergy.

“While it would be great if everyone could just come to work however they wanted to, whether it means that people want to come in pajamas, or if people want to come and bring their pets they could bring their pets, there is a problem with people who have allergies,” Mirabito said.

“An issue developed because we had an employee who had such a severe allergy to the cats that the employee couldn't go into the facility. They couldn't do the job that the taxpayers were paying them to do because of the presence of the cats,” he added.

According to the commissioners, it had been determined several months ago that the cats would have to be rehomed. “Unfortunately, somehow the message wasn't communicated,” Mirabito said.

“There was no ultimatum that they had to be out in 72 hours,” Mibito continued. “Although I believe that there was at a certain point some deadline that had to be put on it, and it might have been directed to be 72 hours,” he added.

They aren't trying to be "big bad commissioners" who are mean to cats, Mirabito continued. "It's really about being able to have a public space where anybody can come, including employees who, by the way, taxpayers are paying to do a job.”

Mirabito likened the situation to catering a meal that contained nuts and suggesting someone with a peanut allergy eat the food.

Commissioner Scott Metzger also shared empathy for the situation.

“We appreciate the staff at the landfill; they work very hard. They're a very close community over there; the workers are family,” Metzger said. “We understand why the employees are upset. No one wants to lose their pets but it's a health issue. My concern now is to make sure these cats are found homes. Good homes. We're not going to put a timeline on it, they're not going to be thrown out in the heat or bad weather. We want to make sure that they get homes,” he added.

The issue does highlight a larger problem of kittens being dropped at the county landfill, sometimes in cardboard boxes, according to Jason Yorks, director of Lycoming County Resource Management Services. These three cats were taken in by employees because they had been dropped like garbage.

There is a happy ending: before Thursday was over, the Facebook post was updated to share the good news that two employees had agreed to take the cats home.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.