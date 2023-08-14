Jersey Shore, Pa. — A grocery store clerk stole from her workplace for nearly a year, police say.

Tara Marie Crawford, 38, was caught by a Weis Markets loss prevention employee on July 27 just after noon, said Lycoming Regional Police Officer Brandy Perchinski. Crawford had been recorded on surveillance cameras stealing numerous times since May 5, charges say.

In total, she stole $1,080 worth of items from the store at 1440 Allegheny St., according to Perchinski. Crawford admitted stealing from her employer, saying she'd been doing it for at least 8 months to a year. The actual value of what she stole over that longer time period is likely closer to $3,000, records say.

Crawford, Thompson Street, was charged with felony retail theft.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.