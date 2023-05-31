State College, Pa. — Investigators discovered an employee's claims of break-in turnout to be inside job.

Seneca Lynn Leason and Chris Slater caused thousands in damages to a gaming machine, office, and electronic equipment in August of last year, according to a complaint. Leason, an employee at the Uni-mart on S. Atherton Street in State College, allegedly directed Slater to a back office just before 4:30 a.m. where money and electronic surveillance equipment could be found, Detective Donald Paul of the State College Police Department said.

The 43-year-old Leason called State College police just before 5 a.m. to report a burglary that had allegedly occurred at the store. Leason claimed she was using the bathroom when she heard a loud banging in the store and hid until the banging stopped.

Several monitors, a computer tower, and other surveillance equipment was damaged, Paul said. The owner of the store, who arrived there before police, said the person had to have known where the surveillance equipment was located, according to the affidavit. Wires were cut that connected the equipment to cameras.

A second surveillance system set up by the owner without the employees’ knowledge was viewed by investigators, Paul said. It showed Leason letting the 53-year-old Slater into the store, according to police.

Slater destroyed the front of a skills machine and ransacked the office, investigators said. He allegedly can also be seen taking surveillance equipment to a dumpster behind the store as Leason stands around smoking.

The store owner said two days of deposits worth $5,906 and $1,000 in rolled quarters were taken from the office. The damage to the skills machine was valued at $14,500, according to the complaint.

Detectives located all the surveillance equipment in the dumpster behind the store. It was all damaged, according to Paul. The items were valued at $1,000.

Slater and Leason were charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit theft, criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit criminal mischief, and possession of an instrument of crime.

Slater is being held on $180,000 monetary bail. Leason is being hold on $82,500 monetary bail. Both are scheduled to appear before Judge Donald Hahn this week for a preliminary hearing.

Chris Slater docket sheet

Seneca Lynn Leason docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.