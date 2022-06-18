Bloomsburg, Pa. — A newly-hired employee reportedly tried to trick his boss into believing a gas station double-charged the company for fuel. Police say the scam was intended to hide the cartoon of cigarettes he bought.

Tina Kennedy, of Kennedy Tree Service, called Scott Township police on April 30 about a possible theft. Her husband, Ressie, had noticed two transactions on the company's debit card from the Short Stop gas station on Fowlersville Road 10 days prior. Both charges were for $110.88.

Ressie contacted the gas station and notified an employee that they had double-charged him for a fuel purchase. They hadn't, the employee assured him. One charge was for a carton of Newport cigarettes totaling $110.88 and the second, which was logged just minutes after the first, was for $110.88 in diesel fuel.

The card was used by their newly-hired employee, 29-year-old Brent William Jordan. The Kennedys had given Jordan the company debit card to fuel up a vehicle, they told Scott Township Officer Joshua Pastucka.

It appeared Jordan purchased the cigarettes first and made a fuel purchase in that exact amount in an effort to trick the owners into believing it was an accidental double-charge, court records show.

Jordan was charged with unauthorized use of a credit card, theft by deception, and receiving stolen property.

Docket sheet

