Dushore, Pa. — An employee slipped three $100 bills from a register so he could steal them later, police said.

Cash Samuel Minier, 18, of Dushore was seen committing the thefts on Aug. 9 and 13 on surveillance video, Trooper Gabriel Gigliotti said. A district manager at Pump N Pantry, 114 N. German Street, reported the theft, Gigliotti added.

Minier placed two bills between a bank bag and the register on Aug. 9, according to the complaint. He retrieved them later and put both in his pocket, the witness claimed.

Minier allegedly pulled the same move on Aug. 13 to steal a third $100 bill. A video of both alleged thefts was provided to investigators.

Gigliotti interviewed him on Aug. 15, according to the affidavit. Minier denied taking the money, but eventually admitted to it after being questioned, Gigliotti added.

Minier was charged with theft by unlawful taking. A second-degree misdemeanor.

No bail was listed for Minier, who is scheduled to appear before Judge Jennifer Vandine in September for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.