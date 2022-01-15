Shamokin, Pa. —When officer Edward Percel spoke with a man accused of stealing from his employer, he said the man told him he had done something stupid.

Timothy Hellenthal admitted to several investigators he completed more than a dozen fraudulent returns from Nov. 14 to Dec. 18 of 2021 at the AutoZone in Coal Township. The approximate totals of the returns were $2,267.83.

An investigation by his employer uncovered the theft, which Hellenthal allegedly used different employee codes in an attempt to coverup the theft.

Hellenthal was charged with two third-degree felonies that included theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Hellenthal, who was released from custody after a Dec. 28 interview with police, is scheduled to appear before Judge John Gembic on Feb. 1 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet