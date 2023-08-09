Jersey Shore, Pa. — A woman admitted to stealing items from a local store where she worked for more than a year, an investigator with Lycoming County Regional Police said.

Tara Marie Crawford, 38, of Jersey Shore admitted to the thefts at the end of July when confronted with surveillance footage, patrolman Brandy Perchinski said. The video dated back to May 5 of this year with the total value of the items estimated to be $1,080.23, Perchinski added.

Crawford admitted to stealing from Weis Markets on Allegheny Street for about a year, according to the complaint. Jasoon Smith, asset protection for Weis Markets, said the total value could exceed $3,000.

Perchinski requested Crawford report to the Lycoming Regional Police Department after finishing with Weis Markets' asset protection department at the grocery store.

“Tara did show up and admitted that she had been stealing from Weis Markets for about a year,” Perchinski said.

Crawford was charged with third-degree felony retail theft. She was released on $10,000 unsecured bail after being processed.

She is scheduled to appear before Judge Denise Dieter on Aug. 16 for a preliminary hearing.

