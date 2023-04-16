Williamsport, Pa. — The area around the Emergency Room entrance of UPMC Williamsport was shut down for a period of time after a man fatally shot himself outside the hospital entrance, according to Williamsport Police.

Around 9:18 a.m. Sunday, the 64-year-old man laid on the sidewalk and used a firearm to inflict a gunshot wound, according to law enforcement on the scene. He was alone at the time and did not threaten or harm other people.

First responders were on the scene immediately but attempts at first aid were unsuccessful.

Police secured the area until they could complete their investigation.

No further details are available at this time.

