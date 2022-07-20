Williamsport, Pa. — Scheduled emergency evacuation drills are being conducted to better prepare the employees of Arxada (formerly Lonza) and the city and county's emergency responders in the event of an actual chemical release at the facility, according to a release from the Williamsport Bureau of Fire.

Emergency evacuation drills will be conducted at the site, 3500 Trenton Avenue, on the following days and times:

Thursday, July 21 at 5:30 p.m.

Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m.

Saturday, July 23 at 9 a.m.

Monday, July 25 at 11:30 p.m.

In and around the time of the drills, residents may hear an emergency alerting siren and communications over the Fire 1 Frequency on the scanner related to the drills.

Residents DO NOT need to take any action during the scheduled events, the Bureau said, asking that residents should not call 911 to ask, "what's going on?"

In the event of an actual emergency, Lycoming County will notify all residents using local news and social media outlets (including NorthcentralPa.com); as well as television and radio channels.

Participating in the drill will be Arxada employees, the Williamsport Bureau of Fire, Williamsport Emergency Management, Lycoming County Department of Public Safety, and Lycoming County Emergency Management.

